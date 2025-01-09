Why Turkiye-UK ties are soaring

Dr. Sinem Cengiz

The defense cooperation agreement signed last week between Turkiye and the UK marks the latest step in a growing relationship, reflecting how Ankara and London are drawing closer as their strategic interests increasingly align.

The Turkiye-UK Defense Industry Cooperation Council Charter was officially signed by the two countries, formalizing and institutionalizing their collaboration in the defense sector. This agreement marks the beginning of a new phase in strategic cooperation between Ankara and London. Citing a “changing global security environment” and “common threats,” these two NATO allies highlighted the importance of deepening their ties in the defense sphere.

In 2023, the Turkish and British defense ministers signed a statement of intent on defense cooperation, which included plans for joint training exercises and enhanced security collaboration. Another clear sign of the deepening defense ties between the two countries is the negotiations over a potential sale of Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Turkiye — a deal reportedly valued at nearly $10 billion.

When Keir Starmer assumed office as prime minister last summer, there were concerns that Turkiye-UK ties might lose the momentum they had gained over the past decade, particularly with the shift to a Labour government. However, contrary to these concerns, Starmer gets along well with Turkiye’s leadership. He was even criticized by the leader of Turkiye’s largest opposition party, who accused him of overlooking domestic political issues in Turkiye while focusing on regional security concerns, such as developments in Syria. Since taking office, Starmer has held phone calls with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and met him on the sidelines of international forums, including COP29 in Baku and the NATO Summit in Washington.

This signals a shift in London’s foreign policy toward a more pragmatic approach, recognizing Turkiye’s increasing significance in the Middle East. While there are differing views within the Labour government on Ankara, regional flashpoints such as Syria, Gaza and Ukraine have driven the UK to prioritize cooperation with Turkiye — a crucial NATO ally. The UK has also refrained from publicly commenting on Turkiye’s support for Azerbaijan during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, indicating its desire to maintain strong relations with both Ankara and Baku.

Although the UK had lobbied for Turkiye’s accession to the EU, its own departure from the bloc has significantly reshaped its relationship with Ankara. Brexit has, in many ways, opened a window of opportunity for the UK to strengthen defense and economic ties with Turkiye, including rejuvenating talks on a free trade agreement.

Turkiye today views the UK as a valuable partner in several key areas other than defense, including investment, migration policy and trade. A major point of convergence between the two countries is the issue of illegal migration, particularly in light of the UK’s stricter immigration policies since Brexit. Some analysts have even suggested that one of the driving factors behind the UK’s decision to leave the EU was concerns over Turkiye’s potential membership, which could have led to increased refugee flows from conflict zones into Europe.

Ultimately, both Turkiye and the UK have had to face similar challenges, including the weakening of the EU, the escalating refugee crisis and the growing threat of Russian aggression. Both countries have opposed Russia’s actions in Syria and Ukraine, though Ankara has skillfully navigated its relationship with Moscow, managing to compartmentalize cooperation on certain issues. One example of this is Turkiye’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, which concerned the UK, as London prefers Ankara to strengthen ties with NATO allies rather than Russia in the defense sector.

There is also the US factor. NATO has been facing serious challenges due to the shift in America’s focus from Europe to the Pacific, Washington’s approach to Russia and the weakening military strength of the alliance’s members. Therefore, the UK has placed defense cooperation at the core of its deepening relationship with Turkiye.

In addition, Turkiye’s growing role in the Middle East — a region in which the UK has key strategic interests — is another driver of the strengthening relationship. One of the most pressing issues on which Turkiye and the UK have similar concerns is the ongoing war in Gaza. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy recently acknowledged for the first time that the UK was working with France and Saudi Arabia on recognizing a Palestinian state ahead of a key UN conference in June. Furthermore, the UK and the Palestinian Authority last month signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation, which included joint efforts to plan for Gaza’s future in alignment with Arab and Palestinian initiatives.

To close ranks with the regional powers, British Defense Secretary John Healey last November paid visits to both Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, where discussions centered on regional security and deepening defense cooperation. Strengthening ties with Turkiye and other regional powers, such as Saudi Arabia, presents the UK with an opportunity to exert or maintain its influence in the Middle East.

Syria is another area of interest. During a meeting between top Turkish and British diplomats in March, Turkiye and the UK discussed the unconditional removal of sanctions on Syria, focusing particularly on restoring financial flows to the country.

Ankara and London appear to be mutual beneficiaries of this closeness, as their national interests outweigh their political differences. For Turkiye, the UK provides the opportunity to cooperate with a NATO ally that is not constrained by the EU’s conditions, while for the UK, Turkiye serves as a gateway to both its economic and political interests in the region.

Courtesy: arabnews