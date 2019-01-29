Why was Zeeshan labelled ‘terrorist’ after being killed, asks mother

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The mother of driver Zeeshan, who was killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal, asked on Tuesday the reasons for killing her son, saying that why was Zeeshan killed first and then labelled a ‘terrorist’.

The mother spoke to media, where she demanded from the Senate’s Standing committee on Interior to provide her justice in relation to her son’s murder.

Brother of the deceased, Ihtesham said that there is not a single FIR registered against his brother in the country.

He said that for getting a job in the Dolphin Force, he attached a copy of Zeeshan’s CNIC and he got the job after security clearance.

“After killing Zeeshan, proofs are being gathered against him,” said the brother of the deceased.

Earlier in the day, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the alleged Sahiwal encounter that killed four people.

The families of those killed in the alleged Sahiwal shootout appeared before the Senate Standing Committee on Interior today. During the proceedings, the committee rejected the joint investigation team’s (JIT) findings and demanded a judicial commission be formed.

On January 19, four people — including three members of the Khalil family — were killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal. Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel said they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation.