Why you are doing Azadi March, Shaukat Yousafzai asks Fazal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday asked Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman that what has compelled him to do Azadi March.

Talking to newsmen in Karachi, after attending the session of Sindh Assembly, he said a ‘jobless’ man wants to observe sit-in against the government.

Jamiat Ulma-e- Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman should tell what he has done for strengthening Islam, he said and added, “Why you want to de-track Pakistan.”

He said the JUI-F had criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) sit of 2014 by terming it as an undemocratic move, but now he wants to do the same against the incumbent government.

The minister said the accountability process is underway without any discrimination, those looted the national kitty are being made accountable. Some of them are in jail, he continued.

Yousafzai said Maulana was criticizing the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership in the past, but now asking for their support for his personal interest.

Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.