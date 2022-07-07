KABUL (TOLOnews): Some widows who lost their husbands over the past several years of conflict in the southern province of Uruzgan say they are facing a dire economic condition.

They said they the breadwinners of their families and are must beg for money on the streets of the provincial capital city of Tarn Kot. “My children are sick. I don’t have money to buy them medicine and there is no breadwinner,” said Haseena, a widow.

“I am from Kandahar and came here. I have three children and I should feed them,” said Asma, a widow.

These widows said that their children are deprived of education due to poverty. They called on the relevant organizations to provide them with work opportunity.

“I hope to find work, I will be happy. My children are thirsty and starving,” said Sador Gul, a widow.

“They may help us by providing a sewing factory or a shop,” said Hameeda, a widow.

Meanwhile, the local officials in Uruzgan said that they are trying to address the challenges of the widows.

“We have conducted a survey of the people begging on the streets, including the children, orphans and disabled. The list will be provided to the department of disabled affairs,” said Gul Agha, head of the provincial department of Public Works.

With the fall of the former government and freezing of Afghan assets by the US, the country’s already feeble economy became severely worse.

