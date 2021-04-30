Wife Neetu Kapoor pays rich tribute to Rishi Kapoor on death anniversary

F.P. Report

MUMBAI: Neetu Kapoor paid touching tribute to late husband Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, saying “life will never be the same without him.”

Sharing a stunning throwback photo with Rishi, Neetu said “All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks: his anecdotes!!”

She further said “We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever, we have accepted life will never be the same without him!!! But life will go on ….#rishikapoor.”

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 last year at the age of 67.