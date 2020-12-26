Will 2021 be a ‘Ray of Hope’ for common man…?

Dr. Muhammad Arif

According to official sources of Asian Development Bank (ADB), “Pakistan’s economy is recovering, particularly in the manufacturing and construction sectors, supported by the government emergency relief”. However, the ADB in its latest report did not mention the growth number for Pakistan – the second largest economy in South Asia after India. Furthermore, the recent developments in the industrial and agriculture sectors have indicated that the economic growth rate may remain in the range of 2.6% to 2.8% in this fiscal year – better than the official target of 2.1%.

According to official sources, the present government’s “prudent and timely policies” bolstered large-scale manufacturing (LSM), which registered a 4.8% growth, while the cement sector expanded 20% at 100% capacity utilization. Pakistan’s economy witnessed positive signs during first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2020-21 (FY20-21) as remittances grew 26.5%, foreign direct investment (FDI) rose 9.1%, tax collection went up 4.5%, and the primary balance has been in a surplus worth Rs258 billion. Further, based on output numbers of the agriculture and industrial sectors, an internal working of the Ministry of Finance suggested that the country may achieve 2.6% to 2.8% economic growth this fiscal year, according to the sources. Similarly, the working by Pakistani authorities indicated that the agriculture sector that was targeted to grow by 2.8% may achieve 3% growth rate due to better output in sugarcane, maize, rice and wheat crops followed by the industrial sector that was earlier projected to grow by only 0.1% by the government may grow at a rate of 2.1% due to an expected growth rate of 1.4% in the large scale manufacturing sector.

The current account deficit shrunk from 4.8 percent of GDP in FY19 to 1.1 percent of GDP in FY20, the narrowest since FY15, driven mainly by import values falling 19.3 percent. Meanwhile, higher net foreign direct investment, and multilateral and bilateral disbursements, more than offset a decline in portfolio flows, leading to a larger financial account surplus. The balance of payments consequently swung to a surplus of 2.0 percent of GDP in FY20, and official foreign reserves increased to US$13.7 billion at end-June 2020, sufficient to finance 3.2 months of imports. In FY20, the fiscal deficit narrowed to 8.1 percent of GDP from 9.0 percent in FY19.

Total revenues rose to 15.3 percent of GDP due to higher non-tax revenue, as the central bank and the telecommunication authority repatriated large profits. They added that recent data complements the strengthening and expansion of the economy in a “recovery” phase amid the corona virus pandemic. It is also evidenced by the fact that Moody’s upgraded Pakistan’s economic outlook to ‘Stable’ in August 2020. With elevated inflationary pressures, the policy rate was held at 13.25 percent from July to February but was subsequently lowered to 7.0 percent over the remainder of FY20 to support dwindling activity and as inflationary expectations fell amid the pandemic. The central bank also implemented multiple measures to provide liquidity support to firms. At end-FY20, the banking system remained well capitalized, though upticks in non-performing loans were beginning to erode capital buffers.

Despite the above given favorable official figures of the present Government and various international financial institutions, there is no relief for the common man of the country even to fulfill their minimum basic needs like food, cloth, healthcare, shelter and so on. According to authentic sources, consumer price inflation rose from an average of 6.8 percent in FY19 to an average of 10.7 percent in FY20, due to surging food inflation, hikes in administered energy prices, and a weaker rupee, which depreciated 13.8 percent against the U.S. dollar in FY20. The intensity may be doubled of the given official figures as there are sky-high prices of the daily use various items including flour, sugar, vegetables, fruits, medicines, electricity, petrol and diesel etc, which is difficult to handle for the common masses of our country.

It is the need of the day that the key role of government is to protect the well-being of its people-most crucially and visibly during emergencies such as the recent outbreak of the corona virus. The health spending must occur regardless of how much room in the budget a country may have. Low-income countries urgently need grants or zero-interest loans to finance the health spending they might not otherwise be able to afford. Experience with past epidemics, such as Ebola, shows that speed in deploying concessional finance is essential to contain the spread of the disease.

Right now, the most effective step of the present government is to properly plan for the upcoming New Year 2021in light of the gap not bridged during the past 2.5 years of the regime. This sensible planning may be a ray of hope for the common masses of the country to be prospered because Pakistan has important strategic endowments and development potentials. The increasing proportion of Pakistan’s youth provides the country with a potential demographic dividend and a challenge to provide adequate services and employment. (Happy NEW Year 2021).

dr.arif@uoswabi.edu.pk