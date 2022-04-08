Will Afghanistan give up most profitable “raw material”

KABUL (TASS): In early April, the Taliban government in Afghanistan banned poppy cultivation throughout the country. If the harvest is found, it will be destroyed, and violators face punishment under Sharia law. The decree, issued April 3, also bans the consumption, sale, transfer, purchase, import and export of wine, heroin and other “intoxicating” substances.

This decision has affected many Afghan farmers, for whom poppy is one of the last ways to survive in the face of a severe humanitarian and economic crisis. However, the international community demanded that the Taliban take the drug situation under control. This is one of the most pressing issues, along with girls’ access to education and respect for human rights, which hinders the legitimization of radicals. The current ban could cause serious opposition from the increasingly impoverished population and even within the ranks of the Taliban themselves.

First on drugs

Afghanistan accounts for more than 80% of the world’s opium supply, according to the UN in 2019, making the country the planet’s top drug producer. Opium, among other things, is about 6-11% of its GDP.

Almost 80% of the heroin produced from Afghan opium enters Europe through Central Asia and Pakistan. Sales channels are also established in Russia and China. A considerable part of the drugs ends up in Iran, where, according to studies citing the WHO, one of the highest rates of opium addiction in the world. Despite increased border patrols, Afghan smugglers manage to regularly bring drugs into the Islamic Republic and other neighboring countries.

There is also a problem with opium addiction in Afghanistan itself. One of the spontaneous camps of drug users is located around the Puli-Sukhta bridge right in Kabul. According to the radicals, the number of drug addicts in Afghanistan is 3.5 million people, or about 9% of the 39 million Afghan population.

When the Taliban recaptured the capital from the Americans in 2021, they officially stated that they were “saddened” by the scale of drug addiction in the country.

At the same time, the Taliban formally banned the extraction of opium. However, at first this rule did not directly apply to poppy fields. The current order appeared just as the spring harvest season began in certain regions of the country. Often, farmers who grow other crops still allocate small plots in their fields for poppies. It is easier to sell, and it costs more.

The poppy crop can be kept harvested for some time, thereby stimulating prices and increasing demand. Poppy prices in Afghanistan have already more than doubled just amid rumors of a ban, according to Reuters sources. This means that the price of heroin on the black markets will also rise.

Another try

As far back as their first takeover in 1990, the Taliban were already taking some half-measures to ban the poppy. The last attempt came in 2000, shortly before the American invasion. However, after the start of the war, the poppy became one of the ways for the militants to finance the resistance. That is why, for the past 20 years, the Taliban have taxed all poppy farmers who cultivated the plant in militant-controlled areas.

Between 2018 and 2019, the Taliban earned more than $400 million from the drug trade alone, according to the UN. However, they themselves reject these claims.

“How did it happen that it (opium – TASS note) was exported all over the world when they (US-led forces – TASS note) completely controlled Afghanistan,” Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said.

NATO and the United States, who came to the country, also fought with poppies. Local farmers were offered financial support to replace poppies with wheat, saffron or other crops. The military sprayed poisonous chemicals over poppy fields, and also attacked warehouses and drug laboratories. According to a 2018 SIGAR report, from 2002 to 2017, the United States spent about $8.6 billion on generally unsuccessful anti-drug efforts.

According to the UN, in 2017 the area of Afghan lands planted with poppies reached a record level and amounted to more than 300 thousand hectares. This is five times more than it was in the mid-1990s. The figure then gradually decreased, but in 2020 the area of land in Afghanistan used for opium poppy cultivation increased again by 37% compared to the previous year.

The average yield, according to the UN, is 28-45 kg per hectare, while the average price of raw opium at harvest time is about $52 per kilogram (then the price can double or triple).

Impact on farmers

The Taliban’s poppy ban comes just as the Afghan economy is in free fall. The country’s international reserves are frozen, many people are left without work. The situation is exacerbated by severe drought. Deprived of international financial support, the Taliban can only count on the help of humanitarian organizations. The scale of the crisis prompted the UN to request $4.4 billion in aid to Afghanistan in January as 23 million Afghans were on the brink of starvation. Very soon, more than 90% of the country’s inhabitants are at risk of a shortage of food and essential goods.

The poppy is the main source of income for millions of small farmers and day laborers, who can earn up to $300 per month collecting and extracting opium. We are talking about an entire industry, landowners rent fields, someone sells seeds. In some cases, prepayment for the harvest can be received even before it ripens.

According to Reuters, the Taliban expect serious resistance from opponents of such a decision, even within the group itself. It is still difficult to imagine what exactly farmers will be offered to grow in return. Planting alternative crops will require a lot of money, and earnings from such a business will be low. It is unlikely that a country under sanctions, deprived of any infrastructure, will be able to sell its crops abroad.

But the decision to ban poppy cultivation was supported in Washington. For example, US Chargé d’Affaires in Afghanistan Ian McCarey wrote on Twitter that he considers the Taliban decree a positive step.

“Prohibiting drug production in Afghanistan is a positive first step, but law enforcement will be key. Having a healthy and legal agricultural sector will help the Afghan economy and ultimately the Afghan people,” Ian McCarey said.

In the fields or on paper

However, it is precisely with regard to law enforcement that the main questions arise. The authorities of the emirate are depriving millions of people of their last earnings. Money is lost not only by ordinary workers and farmers, but also by many members of the group, who have profited from drug trafficking for decades. However, for them, this situation may even be beneficial. Due to the official poppy ban in Afghanistan, the price of the drug will continue to rise, allowing it to be sold at new and better rates. Will the Taliban agree to a real ban under these conditions?

Last year, when the Taliban announced their fight against heroin, American researcher Gretchen Peters, author of Seeds of Terror: How Heroin Funds the Taliban and Al-Qaeda, expressed the opinion that the Taliban’s previous fight against poppy was rather tactical.

“It was a ploy because they already had a lot of stock. They made a huge amount of money when the price jumped ten times due to the ban,” she was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

“Afghanistan cannot survive without opium. This is both killing the country and saving the lives of a huge number of people,” Peters said.

However, this time the situation may be completely different, as well as the motivation of the Taliban themselves. They no longer fight a hard war with a foreign power and are forced to think about the well-being of Afghanistan in the long term.

According to some media reports, the Taliban have committed themselves to China to reduce the drug trade, as Beijing intends to involve Kabul in its Belt and Road Initiative. Some of the rail routes that this project involves will just pass through the regions (Hilmand and Kandahar provinces) occupied by poppy fields. The real prospects for foreign investment may force the Taliban to fight drugs in earnest, although this war is likely to last even longer than the war with the Americans.

Related