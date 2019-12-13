Will fight for ultimate rule of public govt in country: Bilawal Bhutto

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that attack on basic rights of people and democracy will not be tolerated, and they will fight against oppression until their last breathe.

Addressing a workers‘ convention, Bilawal Bhutto expressed that the incumbent government houses selected and puppet rulers. “A public government would have worked for the welfare of the people but the current rulers are bullying people using NAB,” he added.

The scion of Bhutto dynasty asserted that incompetent government attacked the rights of the people within a year. “Every class including farmers and labors in Pakistan is distraught”, he expressed, adding that PPP will never accept any selected ruler.

“People are the real source of power for the country and we will fight for the ultimate rule of the public government,” he added.

PPP chairman further said that democracy is the best revenge. “Benazir and her workers sacrificed their lives for this democracy, and it is under attack now,” he added.

He announced to observe death anniversary of former premier where she held her last rally – Liaqat National Bagh. “We will stand in Liaqat Bagh and convey the message of Benazir to the youth and the poor of Pakistan,” he expressed.