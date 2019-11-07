‘Will go to Kartarpur even without permission’, Sidhu warns Modi govt

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): Navjot Singh Sidhu, cricketer-turned politician, warned the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday that if the authorities do not respond to his third letter, he will “proceed to Pakistan as millions of Sikh devotees go on eligible visa”.

According to India Today, the former minister had repeatedly sent reminders but MEA has failed to revert back or to cater his request to attend the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration which is scheduled on November’9.

The former cricket star’s third letter comes two days before the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.

“The delay and no response is a hindrance to my future course of action. I categorically state that if the government has any inhibitions and says no, then as a law abiding citizen, I will not go,” read the letter.

“But if you don’t respond to my third letter, then I will proceed to Pakistan as millions of Sikh devotees go on eligible Visa,” it added.

However, while pertaining to a question during a press conference at New Delhi, External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar refused to share details on the matter.

“He can do whatever he wants. I have already said that this is a big occasion, and we cannot focus on an individual traveller’s plans to go to Kartarpur. I would not like to comment on that in this forum,” Kumar said.