Will have good news for the Afghans in coming days: Abdullah

KABUL (Khaama Press): Presidential Contender and the Chief Executive of the National Unity Government Abdullah Abdullah has promised to deliver good news to the Afghan people, particularly to his supporters in coming days.

Speaking during a gathering in Kabul earlier today, Abdullah vowed to deliver good news in coming days but did not elaborate further.

However, he said the members of the Solidarity Council of Jamiat-e-Islami have formally declared their support to his team for the upcoming presidential elections.

Abdullah further added that two or three members of the council have endorsed the rival teams, emphasizing that he will not harm his friendship with them.

Abdullah made the remarks during a gathering, the national convention of women in Kabul earlier today.

He was apparently pointing to Chief Executive of Jamiat Islami Ata Mohammad Noor who had earlier endorsed Mohammad Haneef Atmar for next month’s presidential elections.

Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq who had also endorsed Mr. Atmar’s team, on Friday announced his formal endorsement from Abdullah’s team, days after Mr. Atmar announced the postponement of election campaigns.

Postponement of election campaigns by Mohammad Haneef Atmar

Earlier, reports emerged suggesting that Atmar’s team did not launch election campaigns due to differences among the members of the team.

According to reports, the two key members of the team, Ata Mohammad Noor and Mohammad Younus Qanooni had agreed with Mr. Atmar to modify the constitution of Afghanistan and change the structure of the government from a centralized to a semi-centralized system.

However, the Peace and Moderation collapsed after the other members of the team, specifically the Pashtun leaders did not reach to an agreement in this regard.

Meanwhile, Abdullah said the overwhelming presence of women in political and social arena gives a heart-warming message to his team besides demonstrating a major evolution on national level.

He also added that economic, social and political development would be impossible without the participation of women.

The presidential elections are scheduled for 28th of September but latest report indicate the presidential elections might be postponed due to the peace process.