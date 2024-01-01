Will not accept loadshedding exceeding 12 hours: KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has once again threatened the federal government that he would not accept the power outages exceeding from 12 hours per day in his province.

CM Gandapur chaired a meeting on the issue of loadshedding on Friday in which he was briefed regarding the power outages in province and recovery made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The chief minister was briefed that an amount of Rs1 billion was recovered with the help of KP government.

The CM was told that zero loadshedding was promised during the Eid days but it wasn’t implemented. “Most of the areas witnessed the power outages from 12 to 18 hours during Eid days. As many as 81 protest demonstrations were staged in the province against the loadshedding since May 1,” the CM was briefed.

CM Gandapur said that the provincial government is providing complete support to the centre over the issues of power sector but it is really unfortunate that the federal government isn’t fulfilling its promises. “The continuous loadshedding has made the life of a common man miserable,” said Gandapur.

He said that the federal government should address the issue immediately otherwise the situation could get out if control. The loadshedding dispute between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and centre intensified on Wednesday as Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur entered a grid station in his hometown of Dera Ismail Khan and restored the power supply.

The firebrand KP CM also issued his own loadshedding schedule limited to 12 hours per day. Ali Amin Gandapur had slammed the federal government for the rampant electricity loadshedding in the province after protests erupted in major cities and towns on the third day of Eidul Azha amid ongoing heatwave.