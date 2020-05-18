Will not allow trains to enter Sindh limits if SOPs not followed: Awais Shah

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Transport Awais Qadir Shah on Monday said that Centre restored train services across the country without taking the province into confidence.

“We will not allow any train to enter Sindh limits if [standard operation procedures] SOPs are not followed completely,” he said.

The minister said that they would witness how much Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid implement on his words to follow SOPs.

“We will take media to railway stations and witness if SOPs are being followed or not,” he said adding that they are not against resuming train services but against spread of coronavirus via trains.

He further said that if SOPs are not implemented then the railways minister should resign.

The remarks from the provincial minister came after Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed earlier in the day said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to restore train operations in the country from Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rasheed said that PM Imran Khan has approved to operate 30 trains from May 20. The minister said that all standard operating procedures (SOP) would be adopted during the railway operation.

“Action will be taken against regional superintendent over violation of SOPs,” said Rasheed and added that Railways will operate more trains from June 1, if the Covid-19 situation in the country gets better.

He announced that ticket prices will also be reduced by 50-60 per cent, even though the move will cost a loss to ministry. The minister also thanked the prime minister for restoring train operations.