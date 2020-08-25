Will not give NRO, says PM Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he would not give NRO to the opposition as it would be a betrayal of nation’s trust, soon after the Senate rejected the Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that today in Senate the opposition defeated two critical FATF-related bills, Anti Money Laundering and ICT Waqf bills.

“From day one I have maintained that the self-serving interests of the opposition leaders and the country’s interests are divergent,” he said.

He said that as accountability noose has tightened, the opposition leaders have become desperate to save their corrupt money.