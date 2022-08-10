Will not let Imran use ‘treason’ card, says Khurram Dastgir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said that the government will not allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to use the ‘treason’ card.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Khurram Dastgir took a dig at Imran Khan and said that the PTI Chairman has spread hatred in the field of politics. It is not right to criticize the state institutions as they are performing professional responsibility.

Khurram Dastgir claimed that the PTI chairman had incited the public to engage in civil disobedience and also tried to play his part in spoiling relations with friendly countries.

Khurram Dastgir said that the smear campaign was started after the helicopter crash incident. He further said that there is a dire need to save the country from the mischief of the former prime minister.

There is a difference between freedom of expression and targeting the state institutions. Dastgir said that there will be a huge reduction in inflation in the coming days.

He said that the May fuel price adjustment has been included in the July bills. If necessary, the bill payment date will be extended, said the Federal Minister.

He also said the situation will improve in August and September as fuel prices have come down in July and rebasing of power tariffs have been okayed.

“We have to make people believe that tomorrow will be better than today”, Khurram said. He further said that everyone should work together for the stability of democracy.