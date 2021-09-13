Will SCO leaders in Dushanbe make an attempt to resolve Afghan crisis?

Avaz Yuldashev

In mid-August, it became known that Afghan society did not accept the American liberal way of life and the United States, after 20 years in this long-suffering country, finally left it. In the 1980s, Afghan society also did not accept the ideas of Marxism-Leninism of the former Soviet Union. Thus, neither the attempt to introduce Soviet power in traditional Afghanistan, nor the introduction of liberal governance with Western democratic procedures by the two superpowers were crowned with success.

Therefore, the world community is faced with the difficult issue of resolving the Afghan crisis.

According to the Tajik political scientist Abdugani Mamadazimov, this (third) time the SCO, willingly or unwillingly, will be more and more involved in the settlement of the Afghan crisis.

He explains why:

Firstly , Afghanistan has been an observer state of the SCO since 2012, its western neighbor is Iran since 2005. And after the entry of India and Pakistan into the SCO (2018), the borders of the Organization came close to the borders of these states.

“Afghanistan, after 40 years of external interference and instability, needs the support of a powerful monolithic international organization, such as the SCO.”

Secondly , all SCO member states generally adhere to the idea of “pancha shila” (“five principles of peaceful coexistence”), where the principle of “non-interference in each other’s internal affairs” dominates, which is more suitable for traditional Afghan society.

Third , the Afghan settlement is now serving as the main exam for the Chinese mega-project Belt and Road Initiative, given the fact that one of the main arteries of the land route passed through the Wakhan Corridor connecting the two states.

“At the same time, all other SCO member states will not be against the Chi-nese leadership in resolving this crisis. And ignoring or circumventing it during the successful implementation of the Chinese project will undoubtedly cast a shadow on its scale and global reach.”

It should be borne in mind that the predecessor of the SCO, the Shanghai Five, was created on the basis of solving border problems left by history, as well as strengthening confidence-building measures on the border territories between China and the four post-Soviet republics bordering on it. Therefore, the future government of Afghanistan, which has the SCO observer status, needs to go through these procedures and, in the end, start solving the problems of the Afghan-Pakistani border (“Durand Line”).

It was time to fix everything

Not only the Afghan people, but also the peoples of neighboring countries are tired of Afghan instability, tired of the country, which has turned into a world center of unconventional threats of our time. Therefore, after the withdrawal of American troops and all non-regional (Western) forces, the position of neighboring countries is activated, aimed at resolving the Afghan crisis.

Last month, Tashkent hosted a high-level international conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities ”, where the main message was the offer of trade, instead of war in this country.

For many years Turkme-nistan has been proposing a large gas pipeline project TAPI (Turkme-nistan-Afg-hanistan-Pakistan-India), Tajikistan – a large energy project CASA-1000.

And the colossal natural resources of Afghanistan act as an additional factor in attracting other interested parties to actively participate in the post-conflict reconstruction of this country.

It is also necessary to recall the fact that the first international initiative of Tajikistan – on the creation of a “security belt around Afghanistan” was announ-ced in September 1998 at the UN General Assembly.

After 23 years, it has become even more relevant. But if, three years before the tragic events of September 11, this initiative had been realized, then world history would have followed a different, more peaceful path.

There is a chance now

Now the time has come for Afghanistan’s neighb-ors, of which almost all are members or observers (Ir-an) in the SCO, to jointly d-evelop “road maps” for res-olving the Afghan crisis, without military intervention. Considering that the number of countries invol-ved in the intra-Afghan co-nflict exceeds the number of countries that took part in the Second World War, t-hen the number of countries for resolving the Afghan cr-isis and its post-conflict re-construction should be no less. The most important problem before the current stage of the (third) Afghan settlement is the dominance of the selfishness of all (both internal and external) parties involved.

This selfishness of the previous US administration (Trump), embedded in the negotiation process in Doha, demanded from the partners (Taliban), first of all, that the ISA did not pose a threat to the United States. At the same time, they actually ignored the positions of the legitimate government of their host country and its long-suffering society.

The Taliban began to question the legitimacy of the existing government an-d were reluctant to negotiate. They are much more a-ctive on the battlefield than at the negotiating table.

In response, the Taliban-ousted Afghan government itself, also out of selfish motives, was reluctant to share power with this movement, which controls almost half of the country.

Former field commanders, due to the stalemate, as in the years of Soviet or American occupation, due to narrow-group selfish goals, began to look for new partners, allies or donors in the person of regional or global players. And because of their own selfish positions, they are also interested in the victory of their satellites, and not in a general Afghan settlement of the conflict.

The presence of the selfish demands of the modern superpowers from Afghani-stan by the Taliban, parad-oxically, makes the issue of their collective approach to end this chronic crisis urge-nt. NATO leadership alrea-dy recognizes the chances of China and Russia in resolving this crisis. In this light, the Dushanbe SCO summit, held almost in parallel with the CSTO summit, will occupy a special place. It can turn into a “starting point” for a solution to the Afghan crisis that has gripped the minds and hearts of all continents of the world.

The city of Dushanbe could temporarily replace Doha in order to develop a real “road map” for overcoming the chronic Afghan crisis and create a belt of security and co-development around this much suffering country. The solution to this daunting task will personify that, at last, the real “era of the East” has come.