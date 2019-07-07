Will surprise govt by changing Senate chairman: Qamar Zaman Kaira

F.P. Report

MIANWALI: President Pakistan People’s Party central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira said not a single promise made by PM Imran is fulfilled.

He said opposition has made its plan against government by remaining in constitutional limits and we will surprise government by changing Senate chairman.

Addressing workers convention at a local hotel, he said neither inflation dropped nor people got employment but everything from them was snatched pushing the country towards the verge of collapse.

Commenting on Maryam Nawaz’ video of accountability judge Arshad Malik, he said this a startling revelation and if its true than this is a dangerous thing.