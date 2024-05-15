Will takeover Pesco office if loadshedding not ended

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) firebrand Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has threatened to take over state-owned power distribution firm, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) if the issue of loadshedding not unresolved by today (Thursday).

Expressing outrage over prolonged power outages in the province, CM Gandapur gave a stern message to the federal government to address the issue at the earliest. He said that unannounced loadshedding must be stopped across KP, asking the stakeholders to sit together to find a solution.

He gave a deadline to the federal government to resolve the power outages issue by tonight and also demanded the power authorities change the loadshedding schedule, otherwise, he would take control of the Pesco chief’s office. “It is my timeline but not a warning as I will formulate a schedule by myself. If Pesco chief wants to stay in the province, then the officer follow my schedule,” said the chief minister.

He claimed that KP was forced to purchase expensive electricity despite generating power at lower cost. Gandapur further warned that he will get the due right of the KP people at any cost.