The Americans could hardly catch their breath when China nevertheless refrained from striking Taiwan after Pelosi’s visit there. But such a dangerous balancing act on the knife’s edge had a sobering effect on many in the United States. And louder and more often voices sounded, calling for no more approaching the fatal line. President of the All-Russian Police Association, Lieutenant-General, Doctor of Law, Honored Lawyer of Russia, Professor Yuri Zhdanov told how US analysts warn against a possible nuclear war.

What is going on in Taiwan right now?

Nothing good. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to an island that China claims to be part of has infuriated Beijing and sparked an unprecedented military exercise in which ballistic missiles were fired over the capital, Taipei. As early as August 5, the Chinese military said it had conducted air and sea exercises in the north, sout-hwest, and east of Taiwan to test the “joint combat capability” of its forces.

Chinese warplanes and ships rehearsed the attack on Taiwan on 6 August. Beijing stopped negotiations on security and other issues with the United States.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said several Chinese ships and aircraft in the Taiwan Strait crossed the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the two sides, in what the Taiwanese military called a simulated attack on the island. Off the east coast of Taiwan and close to the Japanese islands, Chinese warships and drones have simulated attacks on US and Japanese warships.

The Taiwanese army transmitted a warning and deployed patrol forces and aerial reconnaissance ships for surveillance, with coastal missiles placed on standby. Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense also said it fired rockets late on Aug. 5 to alert seven drones flying over its Kinmen Islands and unidentified aircraft flying over its Matsu Islands. Both groups of islands are located off the coast of mainland China.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense also reported that as many as four missiles flew over the capital of Taiwan, which is an unprecedented event. The report also said that five of the nine rockets fired at its territory landed in its exclusive economic zone.

– Yes, sound voices are already being heard. Thus, on August 5, The National Interest published an article by Harvard Kennedy Sch-ool professor Graham T. El-lison, “Taiwan, Thucy-dides, and the US-China War.”

Ellison writes that “the fastest route to a bloody war between China and the United States is through Taiwan.” In his opinion, if the current crisis, provoked by the untimely trip of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and China’s decisive military response, led to a collision of Chinese and American naval ships or aircraft, then even an “accident” could be the spark that ignites a big fire.

Fortunately, Ellison continues, the American and Chinese governments understand that a hot war would be a disaster for both. But, he warns, unfortunately, history knows many examples where rivals whose leaders did not want war nevertheless faced a fateful choice between accepting what they considered an unacceptable loss, on the one hand, and a step that increased the danger of war, with another.

And for what else? As Mikhail Zhvanetsky said, good always defeats evil, whoever wins is good. But they are trying to portray peacefulness. Biden, for example, disowned Pelosi’s voyage, presenting it as her personal initiative. Although this is also hard to believe. If so, what are they doing?

On a broader historical canvas, when a rapidly rising power seriously threatens to supplant a major ruling power, Ellison philosophizes, rivalry most often ends in war. Over the past 500 years, the political scientist notes, there have been sixteen cases of such Thucydides rivalry. Twelve led to war. In each case, the immediate causes of the war were accidents, mistakes, and the unintended consequences of an inevitable choice in which one of the major players took increased risks in the hope that the other would retreat. But behind them were the main structural factors that Thucydides drew attention to when explaining how the two leading city-states of classical Greece destroyed each other in the Peloponnesian War. As he wrote: “It was the rise of Athens and the fear that this instilled in Sparta that made war inevitable.”

In fact, we are talking about the so-called “Thucydides trap”, which is most often mentioned when talking about US-China relations. The term was popularized by American political scientist and former US Undersecretary of Defense Graham Allison to describe a clear trend towards war, when an emerging power threatens to supplant an existing great power as international hegemon. Thucydides in the 5th century BC described the Peloponnesian war between Athens and Sparta, during which both sides literally bled each other. Sparta won, but then she became a victim of the Thebans, who, in turn, were defeated by Macedonia. The trap lies in the fact that the temptation to become a hegemon is deadly for all participants in the conflict, which is proved by world experience.

By the way, in 2018, Xi Jinping also warned about the “Thucydides trap”.

– How appropriate are analogies with events that took place two thousand years ago today?

What is the most dangerous in the current situation around Taiwan?

– There are three particularly dangerous factors in the confrontation between China and the United States over Taiwan today.

First, not only Xi Jin-ping, but the entire Chinese leadership and people are unambiguously opposed to making Taiwan an independent state. If Xi and his team are forced to choose between recognizing the island’s independence or a war that will destroy Taiwan and most of China, they will choose war.

Secondly, what Winston Churchill called the “deadly currents” in domestic politics are now widespread in both the United States and China. It is a fundamental axiom of American policy not to let a serious competitor get the upper hand on the issue of national security. Thus, Republican and Democratic politicians are in a hurry to prove which of them can be tougher towards China. One of the likely presidential candidates, Mike Pompeo, has urged the US to recognize Taiwan independence, and given the dynamics among Republicans, this is likely to become a common item on the GOP’s 2024 presidential campaign agenda.

In Taipei, Pelosi announ-ced the “solemn oath of the United States … to uphold the defense of Taiwan.” A-nd just the other day, Sen-ator Bob Menendez, Demo-cratic Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, and Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican Defense Leader, introduced the Taiwan Policy Act. It proposed designating Taiwan as a “major non-NATO ally” and allocating $4.5 billion in military aid.

Third, Ellison argues that although most Ameri-can politicians have not yet realized it, the military balance in the Taiwan Strait h-as changed in the quarter c-entury since the last Taiwan crisis. The local balance of power has shifted decisively in China’s favor.

As former Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Wark publicly stated, “In the most realistic simulations and war games of the Pentagon, in conflicts limited to Taiwan, the score is eighteen to zero.”

“Ellison is confident that “in the nuclear field, there is no doubt that the United States can erase China from the world map. There is also no doubt that this could not have been done without Chinese nuclear retaliatory strikes that would have killed most Americans. China now has a secure nuclear arsenal that is creating what the Cold Warers call insane: Mutual Assured Destruction. In a nuclear war, neither the US nor China can destroy each other without destroying themselves.”

I am afraid no. After all, Taiwan is not the cause of a possible war, but just an excuse for those who put momentary political interests above the lives of millions of people who could die in a nuclear war. And, importantly, the “Thucydides trap” is increasingly remembered even when it comes to relations between the United States and Russia. And once again, the United States is trying on the role of Athens – the same democratic and selfish, spitting on the interests of the allies and forcing them to follow in their wake. And, most likely, they will suffer the same sad fate. America will not survive two “Peloponnesian wars”.