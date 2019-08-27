Williams beats Sharapova to reach 2nd round

NEW YORK (Agencies): Serena Williams beat Maria Sharapova in the U.S. Open 2019 on Monday night to reach the second round.

The 37-year-old American won 6-1, 6-1 against her longtime rival from Russia in a first round match in 58 minutes. “The match may have been an unusual pairing for the first round, but the result was a familiar one for Williams,” the U.S. Open said in a statement.

2018 runner-up Williams is seeking her seventh U.S. Open crown. Meanwhile, Roger Federer beat Indian Sumit Nagal in the first round match.

The 38-year-old Swiss is pursuing his sixth U.S. Open title. Despite losing the first set, Federer recovered and won 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. World number one Novak Djokovic advanced to the second round with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

So far, Djokovic won 16 Grand Slams while Federer has 20 and Rafael Nadal won 18.