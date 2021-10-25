‘Window for diplomacy with Iran will never close’

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The current American administration intends to proceed from the assumption that the window of opportunity for resolving the problem of nuclear development in Iran by diplomatic means “will never close.” This was emphasized on Monday at an online briefing for foreign journalists by the US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley.

“The window for diplomacy will never close. We are always open to diplomatic agreements with Iran. And we believe that this [the crisis over Tehran’s nuclear developments] can only be resolved diplomatically,” the State Department official said.

At the same time, he noted that, from Washington’s point of view, the question is how long the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed with Iran in 2015 to resolve the crisis over its nuclear development by the permanent “Five” of the Council will remain relevant UN and German security. “The question is whether the JCPOA can still be resurrected. And, as we say, this becomes increasingly unlikely as Iran accelerates nuclear moves, as Iran takes steps that are completely inconsistent with the JCPOA, and also makes it difficult the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which should be the eyes and ears of the world community in terms of monitoring what is happening [in Tehran’s nuclear program], “said Malley.

“Time is not on our side,” the American diplomat is convinced. “The JCPOA cannot survive indefinitely.”

The previous US President Donald Trump made a decision in 2018 to withdraw from the JCPOA. The current head of the Washington administration, Joe Biden, has repeatedly signaled his readiness to return the United States to the JCPOA.

The “five plus one” group (Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China, the United States and France) has been negotiating with Iran in Vienna on the restoration of the JCPOA in its original form since April; to date, six rounds of such meetings have taken place.