‘Winter Tale’ exhibition features Devrim Erbil, renowned artists

ISTANBUL (AA) : The “Winter Tale” exhibition, aiming to merge the winter atmosphere with art, was unveiled at The Stay Boulevard Nişantaşı, offering art lovers a unique experience. Organized in collaboration with Renko London, the exhibition seeks to reflect different perspectives on the winter season.

The exhibition features works by renowned artists such as Devrim Erbil, Renk Erbil, Bahri Genç, Sadık Altınok, Beste Alperat, İnci Tezel, Mine Zabcı, Süleyman Saim Tekcan, Eda Tekcan, Ece Clarke and Ali Rıza Akdoğu. A total of 31 artworks – including paintings, sculptures, installations and mixed-media pieces – are showcased under the curation of Renk Erbil.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), artist Devrim Erbil highlighted the illuminated paintings displayed at the entrance of the exhibition, emphasizing their special nature. “These works feature motifs I use in my paintings and fabric folds designed by my daughter Çiğdem. It can be seen as a trio, a piece made by a father and his two daughters, making it quite meaningful,” he said.

Devrim Erbil poses with his painting at the “Winter Tale” exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 3, 2024. (AA Photo)

Devrim Erbil, who has exhibited his works alongside Renk Erbil in various locations around the world, expressed his pride in collaborating with his daughter’s Renko London company for this exhibition. “This exhibition includes works by artists from London, as well as some of my students. It fits beautifully with this venue. Visitors will encounter contemporary, innovative and previously unseen works. That’s why this exhibition feels new, fresh and full of creativity. I’m very proud of my daughter for organizing such an exhibition,” he explained.

Renk Erbil, the curator and artist, noted that winter is an ideal time for artists to slow down and reflect while continuing to create. “The concept of our exhibition is essentially a winter fairy tale. Winter is a season when we listen to ourselves more. I designed this exhibition for those who wish to encounter innovative artworks while connecting with their inner selves,” she shared.

She also mentioned the inclusion of surprise names like Inci Tezel and Ali Rıza Akdoğu in the exhibition, adding, “There are also works that my father and I have created together.”

Renk Erbil emphasized that thinking, creating, dreaming and discovering new ideas are inseparable parts of the creative process. “Winter’s small steps should be celebrated as they connect us to life and maintain our creative practices. That’s why we named this exhibition Winter Tale,” she explained.

Talking about working with her father, Renk Erbil shared: “Working with my father is really difficult. He’s such a sweet, kind person, but as the big boss, he makes the final decisions. Of course, it’s also rewarding to create something wonderful together. All 16 members of our family studied art education, art design and architecture. I don’t know if there’s another example of this in the world, but we’re very proud of it.”

The “Winter Tale” exhibition will be open to visitors until March 3, 2025.