Witness identifies MQM-P’s Amir Khan in a case sheltering terrorists

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Deputy Superintendent of Rangers, Riaz has identified Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan in a case pertaining to providing shelter to alleged terrorists at MQM headquarters Nine Zero.

According to details, MQM-P leaders Amir Khan, Minhaj Qazi and Raees Mama appeared before an anti-terrorism court in Karachi as it heard the case on Tuesday.

The witness, who is a member of the paramilitary force and investigation officer of the case, recorded his statement in the court.

The Rangers official claimed that an operation was conducted at MQM headquarters Nine Zero on March 11, 2015 during which Amir Khan was arrested from Khursheed Memorial Hall.

The court directed that the MQM-P leader’s lawyer will cross-examine him during the next hearing.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till October 22.

Last year, Amir Khan and two other MQM-P leaders were indicted in the case.

