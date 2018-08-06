Woakes replaces Stokes

LONDON (Agencies): England recalled Chris Woakes in place of Ben Stokes and brought in Ollie Pope to replace the dropped batsman Dawid Malan when they named a 13-man squad on Sunday for next week’s second Test against India at Lord’s.

Stokes took three wickets on Saturday, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli, as England won a thrilling first Test at Edgbaston by 31 runs to go 1-0 up in a five-match series. But England have long known they would likely be without Stokes at Lord’s because of his trial on a criminal charge of affray that starts in Bristol on Monday — just days before the second Test gets underway on Thursday. They have now replaced Stokes with fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Woakes, who missed out on a Test at his Warwickshire home ground because of concerns he had not then bowled enough overs following a return from a knee injury.

Middlesex batsman Malan was omitted after managing just 74 runs in five Test innings this season. At Edgbaston, he was out for eight and 20. He also twice dropped Kohli in the slips before the India skipper had got to three figures in his first-innings 149 — the star batsman’s maiden Test century in England.

Advertisements