‘Wokeism’ fading as America turns new page

Dalia Al-Aqidi

Social movements are strong drivers of change, occurring when people join together to fight unfair systems, call for equality and push for improvements. These movements often grow out of long-standing problems in society and play a significant role in shaping culture and politics. They are powerful expressions of collective action born from the desire to address challenges and they have the potential to drive profound cultural and political change. However, these movements can also spark controversy, division or consequences.

While many movements are celebrated for their transformative impact, not all social movements are inherently positive. Some may advance divisive ideologies or fail to achieve their intended goals, highlighting the complexity of collective activism.

The US has long been a cradle for such movements, serving as a focal point for both inspirational and contentious causes. Among the many movements that have emerged from the US, Black Lives Matter and Me Too illustrate this dual nature.

The global impact of American social movements can be attributed to the US’ cultural dominance, technological influence and tradition of activism. Social movements from the US often gain international traction because the issues they address can also be applied to other Western societies.

Sometimes, movements can polarize societies, misrepresent nuanced issues or even be co-opted for agendas that deviate from their original intent. Black Lives Matter, initially established to combat systemic racism and police brutality in the US, has not been without its controversies. While it brought crucial attention to issues of racial injustice, some factions within the movement have been criticized for promoting divisive rhetoric or exacerbating tensions during protests. Additionally, allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement among its leadership have raised questions about the movement’s transparency and accountability, leading to concerns about whether its actions align with its stated mission.

“Wokeism” is a cultural and social movement that focuses on raising awareness about social injustices, especially those connected to race, gender and inequality. Over the past decade, particularly after the nationwide protests sparked by George Floyd’s death in 2020, ideas of diversity, equity and inclusion, known as DEI, have gained significant traction across America. These principles have become central to many progressive and far-left movements, often serving as tools for political and electoral gain.

DEI advocates aimed to create fair and inclusive environments, not only in workplaces but also in educational institutions and public spaces. These policies encourage the active participation of people from diverse backgrounds, including genders, races, abilities, sexual orientations and other identity markers. Many organizations have adopted measures to bring DEI principles to life. These include bias awareness training, mentorship programs for underrepresented groups and transparent hiring or promotion practices designed to create equal opportunities.

While these efforts have sparked progress, they have also generated debate about their effectiveness and whether they always achieve their intended outcomes. These policies have not stood the test of time in the US. Despite their rapid spread, the nation is now seeing a growing backlash, with many people questioning their effectiveness and questioning their impact on society.

Since the Supreme Court’s landmark decision on affirmative action in 2023, which declared race-based admissions in colleges and universities unconstitutional, there has been a sharp increase in lawsuits challenging DEI programs. This ruling sent shockwaves across various sectors, prompting a broader reevaluation of such initiatives.

Many DEI programs have failed because they prioritize identity over qualifications, often resulting in mismatched roles and underperformance. A striking critique came from Harvard itself, a prominent advocate of these policies. Last year, the Harvard Business Review published a revealing article stating that DEI training is largely ineffective. The article questioned the value of these programs, suggesting that they do little to create meaningful change or improve workplace dynamics. The inefficiency of DEI programs is costly, with US companies spending billions annually on initiatives that lack impact. This raises serious concerns about wasted resources and calls for a closer look at how these policies are implemented and their effectiveness.

The decline of DEI initiatives and identity politics is becoming increasingly evident. Companies are stepping back from practices once seen as central to promoting diversity. Meta, for example, recently ended its fact-checking program, which had silenced conservative voices on its platforms for years. This move reflects a broader shift away from “woke” policies, with a growing list of corporations scaling back such efforts.

Over the past two years, large companies have responded to public and shareholder pressure by cutting back on DEI programs. This trend began in 2024 and gained momentum in the new year. As more organizations move away from these practices, the era of censorship and identity-based policies seems to be fading, giving rise to new approaches prioritizing merit and inclusivity without controversy.

American “wokeism” has reached a tipping point, fading both socially and politically. The once-dominant ideology has lost its grip, with even Democrats now pointing to their party’s “woke” wing as a key factor in their political setbacks. The 2024 election, in which swing voters decisively chose Donald Trump over Kamala Harris, highlighted the growing rejection of identity politics and divisive narratives.

This shift carries lessons for the rest of the Western world. Europe, in particular, should take note of the consequences of embracing similar ideologies, which risk alienating broad swaths of the electorate. As the US turns away from “woke” policies, it paves the way for a renewed focus on unity, merit and commonsense solutions to shared challenges. The decline of “wokeism” marks the dawn of a more balanced and inclusive future, offering hope for healthier political and social discourse.

Courtesy: arabnews