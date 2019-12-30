Wolesi Jirga approves ‘state ministry for peace’

KABUL (TOLO News): Members of the Wolesi Jirga (the lower house of the Afghan parliament) on Monday approved President Ghani’s decree to form a ‘state ministry for peace;’ however, the MPs rejected an approximately Afs700 million budget for the ministry.

In the general session, the justice commission urged the members of Wolesi Jirga to approve the decree.

“Ten commissions agreed to approve a state ministry for peace,” said Sharif Balkhabi, head of the justice committee in the Wolesi Jirga.

“The justice and litigation commissions urged the approval of the state ministry for peace,” said Asad Khalid, a member of the Wolesi Jirga.

Meanwhile, some members of the Wolesi Jirga opposed the decision, saying it was illegal. They said the formation of the ministry contradicts the constitution.

“Why do you give the legislative force`s authority to the government?” said Ghulam Hussain Nasari, a member of the Wolesi Jirga.

“Today we will prove that we are either independent or government employees,” said Fatima Kohestani, another member of the Wolesi Jirga.

Some other members said that the government should not make the ministry while the High Peace Council (HPC) already exists.

“The HPC still exists; if we want to hire a person and want to approve a person and create a parallel administration– it is not useful for people,” said, Abdul Zahir Tamim, a member of the Wolesi Jirga.