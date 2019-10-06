Wolves’ Adama Traoré stuns Manchester City with late double

MANCHESTER (Agencies): Wolves’ opener had been coming when Adama Traoré finished coolly past Ederson with only 10 minutes remaining. By the 95th-minute of the contest the Spaniard had added a second and Manchester City’s patched-up defence had proved the liability that was Pep Guardiola’s concern when Nicolás Otamendi and Fernandinho became the centre-back pairing because of injuries to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones.

City had dominated the ball throughout but lacked verve near Rui Patrício’s goal and were vulnerable at the back all afternoon. Traoré’s first strike, in particular, was all of this in microcosm. A City attack broke down and Raúl Jiménez made a mug of Otamendi then found Traoré, who finished coolly. For his second, Fernandinho was exposed, Rúben Neves put Traoré through and again he made no mistake.

It was Wolves’ first Premier League win over City in nine years, since David Edwards’s 57th-minute goal secured a 2-1 victory in October 2010.

The result means Nuno Espírito Santo’s side have a fine – and deserved – victory, and Liverpool boast an eight-point lead over Guardiola’s champions of the past two seasons.

Only eight games have been played so there is enough time to claw the deficit back. But what will concern City’s manager is how sluggish his players look. They had done so, too, at Everton last weekend before eventually winning 3-1.

This was City’s first home league defeat since going down 3-2 to Crystal Palace on 22 December of last year, a month in which they lost three times in the competition. This reverse follows that at Norwich three weeks ago.

The experienced and garlanded Guardiola will not panic. But given Liverpool have won all of their league matches, the manager will need the impending international break to regroup ahead of resuming the championship defence in a fortnight.