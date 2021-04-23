Woman accused police of killing her husband and brother in fake encounter

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Police arrested by my husband Zahid Mahmood and brother Shahid Mahmood, tortured them in Police Stations, and later killed them in separate fake encounter more than a month ago.

It was said by the Mrs. Shahida Bibi widow of Chaudhry Zahid Mahmood resident of Rawalpindi in a news conference in Islamabad on Friday. The woman accused the Punjab Police for entering her home at night by violating the sanctity of the home, confiscated about 25 lac rupees, 60 tola gold, land registry, other documents and cell phones from her home.

According to Shahida Bibi, on 12 March Several Police Officers including SHO Cantt Aizaaz Ahmed, SHO RA Bazar Asif, SHO Civil Lines Ahsen, SHO Police Station Racecourse along with Police Platoon arrested her two brother Shahid and Nasir.

Police brought her brothers to Police Station Civil Lines, tortured them. She claimed that later Police killed her brother Shahid in fake encounter and brought his dead body to his native town Bakir Shah District Chakwal. Shahida said that Police accused her brother Shahid and her husband Zahid Mahmood for killing of Inspector Imran Mian, however, Police does not have any evidence or witness of such thing. According to Shahida, after that above-mentioned Police officers raided her home at night and confiscated about 25 lac rupees, 60 tola gold, land registry, other documents, and cell phones from her home. Later, Police arrested her husband from Ghirja Gar road and brought him to Westridge Police Station.

She accused Police for torturing her husband and killing him too in fake encounter.

According to Ms. Shahida Bibi if her husband and her brother were involved in killing of Inspector Imran Mian, either then Police must produce them in the court for legal proceeding instead of killing them in fake encounter. Ms. Shahida appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab, Inspector General Punjab Police and Chief Justice of Pakistan for taking notice of this heinous crime. Police itself became a petitioner, investigator, judge and murderer by killing two innocent individuals for the sake of its enmity or anger. She requested the government to serve her justice by acting against the culprits in Police Uniform.