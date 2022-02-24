Woman gave birth to child in Rescue 1122 ambulance

F.P. Report

LAKKI MARWAT: A woman gave birth to a baby in an ambulance vehicle of Rescue 1122 in Naurang town on Thursday.

An official said that a medical team was dispatched to the area when a caller sought help for shifting a pregnant lady to the hospital for delivery. He said that the rescue service female medical technician Kausar Jabeen conducted the delivery in the ambulance and the woman gave birth to a healthy baby.

“The ambulance vehicles used by medical teams of Rescue 1122 are equipped with delivery kits and other essential medical items”, he maintained. The official said that the mother and the newly born were in good condition and they were shifted to their home.

World Pangolin Day observed: The Khyber Wildlife Division held a function at Government High School Sheraki Darra Adamkhel on Thursday to mark World Pangolin Day. The school’s Principal Sabir Rehman, nature club incharge teacher Wazir Khan, teachers, tribal chiefs, students and boy scouts were in attendance. Students and scouts sang patriotic songs and presented tableaus to highlight the importance of wildlife and its role in the ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, divisional forest officer wildlife Abdul Haleem Khan Marwat and range officer Shehar Yar Afridi shed light on the importance of wildlife in general and of pangolins in particular. They said that the Pangolins being human friendly animals were among endangered species though they played a vital role in the ecosystem.

Divisional Wildlife Officer called upon the students to educate people in their respective communities about wildlife and play an effective role to augment conservation efforts initiated by the wildlife department.

“The extinction of pangolins will cause an increase in the number of ants and termites thus troubling the life of human beings on earth”, he maintained. Later the divisional forest officer wildlife distributed shields among the students, scouts and teachers affiliated with the school’s nature club.