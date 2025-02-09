Woman killed after falling from 2nd floor of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

F.P. Report

LAHORE : A woman was killed after falling from the 2nd floor of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore on Monday.

According to details, the woman was sitting in the window of FJ Block when she suddenly fell and died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Saima. Police have reached the spot and started investigation.

On the other hand, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has taken notice of the incident ordered an investigation. A committee headed by the Vice Chancellor and MS has been formed to probe the incident.