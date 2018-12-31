Woman martyred, nine injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: A woman was martyred and nine others including children injured in yet another incident of unprovoked Indian firing on civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.

The incident took place in Shah Kot Sector in the Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after Indian troops resorted to shelling from across the restive LoC border.

The martyred woman has been identified as Aasia Bibi.

In the wake of the incident, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan castigated New Delhi over the incident.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing targeting civil population … a women embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while nine others including four children and two women were injured,” officials in Authmqam, the district headquarters of Neelum Valley, said.

AJK President Khan, in a statement said, “Targeting civil population without any provocation is cowardice act on the part of Indian occupation forces and is highly condemnable act.”

He condoled with the affected families and prayed for early recovery of those wounded by Indian firing.

The AJK president said that the Indian forces deliberately target civilian population, their property, livestock and crops to cause damage and create panic, knowing that the Pakistani military cannot respond in similar manner by targeting civil population in other side of the LoC.

“Pakistan forces don’t target civil population on other side of LoC, whom they consider their own citizen, brothers and sisters,” Masood Khan said and called upon international community to take cognisance of the violation of ceasefire agreement of 2003 between India and Pakistan.

He said India should be held responsible for wanton loss of human lives and also appealed to United Nations Secretary General António Guterres to take notice of the unprovoked shelling by India.