Woman rescued after five years of captive in Badghis

BADGHIS (BNA): A woman held captive at house by her husband for five years has been rescued in the Ghurmach district of Badghis province. Her release came after her family reported the situation to the Vice and Virtue Department.

Mawlavi Sibghatullah Samim, the department’s publications officer, confirmed that officials intervened following the family’s complaint. The husband was counseled by department representatives, who condemned his actions as violations of both Islamic principles and human rights. He reportedly expressed remorse for his behavior.

Mawlavi Samim emphasized the department’s ongoing commitment to ensuring women’s rights under Sharia law and addressing related issues in the region.