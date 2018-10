F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A case has been registered against a woman after she threatened police personnel for not allowing her into a diplomatic enclave.

The woman, named Dr Shehla, hurled abuses and life threats to a police official after he tried to stop her from entering with a car sans a number plate.

An FIR was registered on behalf of ASI Tahir Farooq in the Secretariat Police Station.

She was let go at the time due to the absence of a woman police officer.

Advertisements