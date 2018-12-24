Women among 4 arrested as drug processing lab busted in Kandahar city

KANDAHAR (Khaama Press): At least people including women were arrested by the security forces after a drug processing lab was busted by the security forces in Kandahar city.

Provincial police spokesman Zia Durani confirmed that a drug processing lab has been busted in the vicinity of 15th police district of Kandahar city.

Durani further added that four people including three women have been arrested and 3.5 kilograms of drugs were confiscated by the security forces.

He said the individuals were attempting to smuggle the drugs outside the country, including India.

This comes as scores of people have been arrested on charges of drugs smuggling from the international airports of the country, including Kandahar province during the recent months.

This comes despite the security authorities have stepped up to counter-drugs production and smuggling which is considered as main source of financial support to the anti-government armed militant groups.