Women and Children hospital to be setup in Swabi: Qaiser

F.P. Report

SWABI: Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar has said that a Women and Children Hospital in Swabi district would be established and equipped with all the modern facilities.

He was addressing the oath taking ceremony of Para medics in Baaha Khan Medical Complex Shah Mansoor. He also directed concerned health officials to prepare a feasibility report and PC I of the hospital for initiating work.

All the public sector hospitals in District Swabi have been upgraded and efforts of the government would resolve the long standing issues of the people and address their sense of deprivationsm he told the audience.

He urged government servants to dispose their professional obligations with honesty adding government is introducing legislation that would ensure accountability of every government employee who was found guilty of negligence in performing duty.

He said that all the political entities of the country should work for the prosperity and development of the country.

Regarding CPEC, speaker said that the mega project of CPEC would usher the country into a new phase of progress adding people would soon witness its benefits.

He said that employment opportunities would be created for two million people after establishment of economic zone at Rasakai under CPEC.

He said that government is constructing a new grid station of 220 KV to upgrade electricity system besides establishing new grid stations in Bajaa, Nooran Kali and Chota Lahor.

Advertisements