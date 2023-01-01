Women and girls, primary victims of late regime change in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): Women and girls have been the main victims of the late regime changes in Afghanistan, resulting to the collapse of the former Islamic Republic government, and return of Taliban to power, according to civil society activists.

Khaam Press News hosted a Twitter Space on the “situation of women and girls in Afghanistan after the fall of the former government”. Participants in this online session stressed that Afghan women and girls have lost their civic, social and human status under the Taliban regime, and have been placed under house arrest.

Sorya Paikan, a women’s rights activist attended the session as a keynote speaker, who urged the Taliban-run administration to fulfill their responsibilities towards the general public. She also emphasized that women are part of human society and their problems should be resolved and addressed accordingly.

According to her, only the de facto authorities of Afghanistan can solve the existing issues, adding that Afghan women and girls’ problems have two major internal and external factors.

Najiba Ayubi, a journalist and civil society activist, in her remarks, reiterated that considering the dire situation in the country, there is no prospect or hope for women and girls in Afghanistan.

Ms. Ayubi believes that Afghan women have lost their status in the fields of education, work and political participation, adding the country is moving towards dogmatism and promoting extremism.

Meanwhile, as per the assessment of the United Nations experts, women and girls in Afghanistan have systematically been erased from public life.