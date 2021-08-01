Women candidates elected

MIRPUR (AJK) (APP): The women candidates including three of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and one each of Pakistan Mu-slim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party elected unopposed on five seats of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legi-slative Assembly (LA).

Imtiaz Naseem, Sabiha Saddique and KausarTaqdees Gillani, Nebela Ayoub Khan and Nisaran Abbasi were elected unopposed against the five reserved seats of women in the legislative assembly, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission officially announced on Sunday.

While the election on three reserved seats, one each for Ulema and M-ushaikh, overseas Kashm-iris and Technocrates wo-uld be held on Monday in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legi-slative Assembly, Block No: 12 civil Secretariat Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.