Women, children among 17 dead in Baghlan traffic accident

KABUL (AT News): A traffic accident in northern Baghlan province on Tuesday has left 17 people, including women and children dead and four others wounded, a local official said.

Khost district governor, Litfullah Atif said the incident took place in Balf Kotal village of the district.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News the passenger vehicle was on route to Pul-i-Khumri, the provincial capital. According to him, five women and a number of children have lost their lives in the event.

“The dead and wounded had been evacuated to the district clinic,” he added.

Lack of standardization and poor condition of highways and careless driving are said to be the main reason behind the traffic incidents in Afghanistan.