Women, children among nine dead in Rajanpur accident

F.P. Report

RAJANPUR: At least nine people among eight members of a family including women and children died in collision between truck and car here on Sunday.

Police said that the accident took place on Indus Highway near Kotla Isan in Rajanpur where an over speeding car rammed into a car coming from Toba Tek Singh with a family on board.

Four including women and children died on the spot in the accident while five others were critically injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital where five succumbed to their wounds taking death toll to nine.

The deceased included four women, four children and another person.

All the deceased belong to Umarkot area of Rajanpur.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the demise of nine people. He condoled with the bereaved family and prayed for departed souls to rest in eternal peace.