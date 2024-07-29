Women entrepreneurs concerned over lack of access to markets

KABUL (TOLOnews): Several women entrepreneurs express concern about the lack of markets available for their products and the shortage of raw materials in the capital.

They said that the absence of a market has become a serious challenge for them.

They are calling for support from the Islamic Emirate and aid organizations for their products.

Entrepreneur Freshta Hashemi said: “There are many challenges facing women. Firstly, they lack raw materials and do not get connected to supporters. Those who do receive very little budget, and they cannot even pay the rent for the place where they operate.”

Olia, another female entrepreneur, said: “We are given opportunities to participate in exhibitions, but the issue is that we have economic problems; we cannot even pay for transportation. For now, we have managed to provide the environment for women to be with us, and now we need help to collaborate with us.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy said it supports women entrepreneurs within the framework of Islamic values.

Abdul Latif Nazari, the Deputy Minister of Economy, told TOLOnews: “Women are currently active in the private sector, companies, and NGOs. According to the country’s laws, they play a role in economic growth and development.”

The Chamber of Commerce and Investment, emphasizing support for women entrepreneurs in the country, said their role in the country’s economic growth is beneficial.

“There is a need to create opportunities for the growth of businesswomen, especially those who produce carpets in the provinces,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the ACCI’s board of directors.

This comes after the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs had previously announced the issuance of work permits for more than thirty thousand women last year.