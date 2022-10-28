Women have no seat on media violations commission

KABUL (TOLOnews): In the new structure of the Commission of Media Violations, the women’s seat has been removed.

The Deputy Minister of Information and Culture acknowledged that women are not on the commission and said that the Ministry of Women and the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission no longer exist and the presence of women is not needed.

“You know that the Human Rights Commission and the Ministry of Woman does not exist anymore in the Islamic Emirate so for this reason there is no need for women representatives,” said Mahajar Farahi, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture.

Membership on the commission has increased from 11 to 14 and the members are from the Ministry of Information and Culture, Vice and Virtue, Intelligence and the Ministry of Interior.

Meanwhile, media watchdog institutions expressed concerned about the lack of women on the commission.

“This commission restarted activities, unfortunately there are no women present and we have concerns about who will solve the problems of the female journalists,” said Abdulqadem Wayar, head of the journalist committee.

Some journalists from the Ministry of Information and Culture want the inclusion of women in the media violations commission.

“When we female journalists have problems there must be a woman to take care of our problem,” said Matwa Kabiri, a journalist.

“Recently female journalists’ problems have increased so there must be a woman for their problem’s solution,” said Yosif Zarifi, a journalist.

After the Islamic Emirate came to power, activities of the Commission of Media Violations were stopped and it has been one month since the commission restarted its activities.

