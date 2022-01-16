Women in Kabul protest against wearing hijab

KABUL (RIA Novosti): Women took to the streets of the Afghan capital of Kabul to protest against the requirement to wear the hijab, one of the protesters told RIA Novosti.

According to the source, the women took to the streets to protest against the Ministry of Conscription, Guidance, Good Order and Bad Prohibition, according to which women must wear headscarves and hijabs.

“We came out for women’s rights. We protested peacefully. The Taliban oppressed me,” said one of the protesters.

It is noted that tear gas was used against the protesters.