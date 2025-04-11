Women-led ‘Unbound Territories’ is Dubai art consultancy’s first exhibition

Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Dubai’s contemporary art scene welcomes a new voice this April with the launch of A+ Art Consultancy’s inaugural exhibition, “Unbound Territories,” which will run until April 30 at Foundry Downtown.

Spearheaded by Azra Aban, the show is a collaboration with London’s Gillian Jason Gallery and brings together a powerhouse roster of female artists — from icons like Louise Bourgeois and Bridget Riley to emerging talents Megan Baker and Pippa El-Kadhi Brown.

The partnership with Gillian Jason Gallery has deep roots, Aban explains.

“Our relationship with Gillian Jason Gallery goes back to my time in London, where I had the opportunity to work closely with their team and witness their thoughtful approach to bringing together artists in meaningful ways,” she told Arab News.

Pieces span sculpture, printmaking, painted photography, oil painting and works on paper. (Supplied)

“When I set out to launch A+ Art Consultancy with an exhibition that would introduce a compelling mix of emerging and established international artists to Dubai, it coincided with Gillian Jason Gallery’s own interest in expanding their community in the region — particularly around their mission to champion the best female artists working today.”

The shared mission to champion female artists meant the collaboration was a natural fit.

The exhibition’s title — “Unbound Territories” — reflects the curatorial intent behind the show.

“It captures the essence of what this particular collection of artists and artworks represents,” said Aban. “The exhibition brings together a diverse group of female artists … unfolding as a compelling dialogue that transcends time, geography, and artistic medium.”

Sadie Clayton’s ‘Into You II,’ 2025. (Supplied)

Pieces span sculpture, printmaking, painted photography, oil painting and works on paper — mediums that, in Aban’s words, “reveal the radical potential of material and form.”

The exhibition also marks the UAE debut of several artists, offering what she describes as “an important and meaningful milestone” for the regional art scene, and reflects shifting dynamics in the Middle East.

“Women across the world are increasingly stepping into the positions they have long deserved,” said Aban. “‘Unbound Territories’ stands as a testament to the powerful contributions of female artists … and to the profound impact they have had on the global creative landscape.”

She sees the UAE as uniquely positioned to amplify these voices. “The UAE’s art ecosystem is not just growing, it’s carving out a distinctive identity that merges regional heritage with a global perspective,” she said

That vision also defines the consultancy’s future direction.

“You can expect more collaborations that highlight underrepresented narratives, spark dialogue between cultures, and offer collectors access to unique and powerful work that endures,” promised Aban.

Courtesy: arabnews