Women MNAs call on Punjab CM

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here Sunday met PTI’s women MNAs, who appreciated various public welfare projects initiated by him.

Women MNAs called the Rescue 1122 service a ‘historic public welfare project’ which has no precedent, adding that provision of free medicines in the hospitals’ emergency wards was a great relief for the people. They mentioned that free education up to graduation level was another education friendly step.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister stressed that “giving respect to women is part of our social, cultural and religious values”. The rights which are granted to women in Islam are unimaginable in the West. “Allah Almighty has made us the ameen of the great and beautiful relations of a mother, sister and a daughter and has granted respect as well as dignity to women.” Chief Minister also emphasized that no society or nation can progress without active participation of women in the practical field as well as economic mainstream. He added that provincial government stands determined to include women in the national mainstream and would ensure they receive respect, dignity, promotion as well as security in society.

The women MNAs, who called on the CM, included Andeleeb Abbas, Kanwal Shozab, Alia Hamza Malik, Dr Nausheen Hamid, Rukhsana Naveed, Munawara Ghazala Saifi, Nusrat Waheed, Saira Nadeem, Shanila Ruth and Rubina Jamil.

CM orders crackdown on display of weapons: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has ordered launching a crackdown on the elements found involved in display of weapons across Punjab.

He directed the inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab to take an indiscriminate action against those displaying weapons and ensure strict implementation of the Prohibition of Display of Arms Act.

Talking to a delegation of parliamentarians from Gujrat here on Sunday, the CM ordered for eliminating illegal weapons from the province and improving law and order situation.

Pervaiz Elahi said every moment was precious and vowed to undertake every step for welfare of masses. He said that public welfare projects and initiatives would be restarted and completed at a fast pace. Those who met the CM included MNA Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan, MPAs Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Shujaat Nawaz, Muhammad Abdullah Warraich, Saleem Sarwar Jora, Muhammad Akhtar Hayat and Chaudhry Liaquat Ali. The deputy commissioner and district police officer (DPO) Gujrat were also present. The assembly members lauded the decision of the Punjab CM to take swift action against those involved in display of weapons.

CM for effective efforts to control lumpy skin disease: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Sunday ordered to implement effective measures to control the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

According to official sources here, the CM said that livestock camps should be increased at tehsil level in affected areas. “Proper awareness regarding precautionary measures about LSD should be created among cattle breeders”, he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said that after diagnosis, animals should be administered vaccine.

He further said that affected animals should be kept separate from healthy one and for this purpose, proper arrangements should be ensured.

