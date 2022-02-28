‘Women of the World’ festival starts from 5th

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, in partnership with the WOW Foundation, a UK based independent organisation working to build, convene and sustain a global movement to advance the empowerment of women and girls, and curating partners Entrepreneurship and Community Development Institute (ECDI) and Olomopolo Media are set to host the second virtual edition Women of the World (WOW) festival in Pakistan, on 5 and 6 March.

With the theme of ‘Rani’, the two-days festival explores the many facets of the female identity, and will feature critical conversations on leadership, allyship, and accountability in a post pandemic world while also celebrating progress made toward a more equitable future.

This will be done through panel discussions, interactive workshops, talks, performances, children’s storytelling and more. Like last year, WOW Virtual Pakistan 2022 will also have ‘check-ins’ hosted Sania Saeed and Mira Sethi in between sessions to help navigate the various aspects of the festival and will host some surprise ‘guests’ as well.

WOW Virtual Pakistan 2022 will be opened virtually by keynote speakers Senator Sherry Rehman and Jude Kelly CBE, Founder and director, WOW Foundation.

Commenting on the significance of the festival, Laila Jamil, Director Arts, British Council Pakistan said: We are so pleased to have put together this festival with our curators. It is a sensitively curated programme that offers great insight into contemporary Pakistani concerns and highlights the inspiring work being done by women and non-binary people across a variety of sectors.

Artists and cultural practitioners have been instrumental in using their art forms and voices to inform and support civil society and civic issues. Women empowerment and wellness is a key challenge, and this festival offers a publicly engaging and informative programme.