Women University Mardan unlock gates with strict enactment of SoPs

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Women University Mardan on Tuesday has been opened for the faculty members and M.Sc Students in the first phase with strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In this regard, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Ghazala Yasmin visited main entry gate, Classrooms, Library and laboratories of various departments to monitor execution of SoPs .

The Staff Proctors are assigned the task of implementing SOPs. Prof . Dr. Ghazala Yasmin warmly welcomed the students after almost six months closure and instructed them to follow SoPs.

According to University spokesperson Hazrat Bilal, WUM has issued SOPs for the students and to execute them The University has constitutes two committees i.e. SOPs Execution Committee & SOPs Monitoring Committee headed by the Hon.

Vice Chancellor. Masks will be mandatory for all teachers and students, while university administrations will ensure sensitizers at the entry gates. If a student feeling sick or having temperature will be relieve to stay at home, a quarantine room is also established in hostel to tackle any worse situation. Daycare, cafeteria & book shop will remain closed.

The administration has advised all the sections and the students to wear masks properly and maintain distance among each other.