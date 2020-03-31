Women varsity Swabi starts online classes

F.P. Report

SWABI: The Women University Swabi has started online classes by shifting more than 400 courses of all the 18 departments on Google classrooms and online lectures.

A press release issued here said that in the pursuance of the instructions of the Government and the Guidelines of the Higher Education Commission, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic the Women University Swabi will remain closed till May 30. It said that as per HEC guidelines the university has decided to start online classes to conclude the running semester timely and safeguard the precious time of the students as well as to avoid educational loss of the ongoing semester.

It said that keeping in view the internet issue in the country, the varsity has developed course contents that would be disbursed online. These courses would be supported by video lectures, presentations (PPT) and book references which are being uploaded on Google classrooms as well as on WhatsApp. The practical and lab work that is required for the courses will be carried out once the face-to-face mode of teaching is resumed.

The University has opted to use Google classrooms for delivering content because it is a professional platform (android App is also available) where both teachers and students can have a record of lectures in more organized form. The platform can be used for future reading as it allows offline delivery of material which can be downloaded over a period. Also, it can be used for uploading assignments and quizzes given the deadline.

On the same time, the university will be uploading necessary materials on WhatsApp groups as per students demand and convenience as it’s a platform being used by almost all students and teaching staff. It said that though this is a very new thing for both the faculty and students to teach and learn online but this is need of the hour to safeguard the precious time of the students.

The university has advised students to continue their learning process and remain actively involved by studying the material sent to them. Students are advised to get their assignments done which will help them in learning independently and if there are queries, they need to stay in touch with their respective teachers on WhatsApp groups.

The students are further advised to refer to material sent to them by the teachers and if possible, also search for online videos and tutorial for self-learning to complete their degrees in time without delay as no one can predict the time when will the normalcy prevails.