Women’s financial inclusion important to end poverty: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said financial mainstreaming of women was important to end poverty at a faster pace, thus ultimately contributing to the economic development of the country.

Addressing here at the launch of Ehsaas Saving Wallets (ESW) initiative, the prime minister said no nation could progress unless it empowered its weaker segments.

The ESW, an essential component of Ehsaas Financial Inclusion Strategy, was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the presence of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands during her visit to Pakistan in November 2019.

The prime minister said Ehsaas Saving Wallets was in line with the worldwide proven fact that inclusion of women in the financial system could help them run independent businesses and save money to overcome the economic crisis.

He mentioned that the Ehsaas programme was acknowledged by World Bank as the fourth effective programme to provide a safety net to the poor and deserving during the coronavirus pandemic.