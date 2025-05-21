Won’t allow India to use water as weapon, warns Bilawal

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari declared on Wednesday that Pakistan will not allow India to use water as a weapon.

Speaking to the media, Bilawal stated that India had violated the Indus Waters Treaty, and its actions posed a serious threat to regional stability.

The PPP chairman said India was standing on a “very weak wicket” diplomatically, especially after recent regional developments.

Bilawal emphasised that a diplomatic committee under his leadership would visit multiple countries to brief them on the situation.

Bilawal informed the media that members of the diplomatic committee had already been briefed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the evolving situation in the region.

PPP Chairman Bilawal said just as Israel has weaponised food, India is now attempting to weaponise water, which is unacceptable.

He accused India of using terrorism as a pretext for aggression and reiterated that the Indus Waters Treaty had been blatantly breached.

Bilawal asserted that it is time to cleanse the region of terrorism and to protect vital resources like water from being politicised or militarised.

He warned that continued hostility between India and Pakistan would be harmful not only for both countries but also for the broader South Asian region.

The escalation, he noted, could jeopardise regional peace and economic progress.

On May 17, 2025, PM Shahbaz contacted Bilawal via telephone and formally requested him to lead a high-level delegation to Europe in light of the recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

Bilawal accepted the Prime Minister’s offer and will head a delegation tasked with presenting Pakistan’s stance on Indian aggression to the international community.

The diplomatic committee will include prominent figures such as Khurram Dastagir, Hina Rabbani Khar, and Jalil Abbas Jilani.

Bilawal later confirmed the development through his official X (formerly Twitter) account, expressing gratitude and pride over the responsibility entrusted to him.

He said that he is fully committed to representing Pakistan’s interests abroad and reaffirmed his party’s resolve to serve the nation during challenging times.