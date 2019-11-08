Won’t allow ‘rigged’ govt to rule Pakistan: JUI-F chief

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday has claimed that all the political parties are on one platform and that we will not allow the ‘rigged’ government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to rule the country.

Addressing the participants of Azadi March in Islamabad, the JUI-F chief said government negotiation committee has been clarified that if it wants talk with the opposition parties then it must bring along the resignation of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

The resolutions passed by ‘fake assembly’ have no worth in the law, he added.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman further said that countries cannot b run on the concept of adhocism and those following this philosophy should be sent away from the country. We will make Pakistan a land of peace and prosperity, he pledged.

While lauding the Pakistan Army, he said that the brave soldiers of the armed force have sacrificed their lives for the security of the people.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, “Those who know how to run a country are being sent to jail while the incompetent government is imposed on us. The apprehension of political leadership is an illegal act.”

“The representatives of current government are stone-hearted people who are mistreating political leadership,” he said, adding that the old-aged politicians are still demonstrating resilience.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also vowed to continue Azadi March and sit-in in Islamabad till Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation.