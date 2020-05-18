Won’t let govt hide behind coronavirus: Ahsan Iqbal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal has said they would not let government hide behind coronavirus as economy was facing lockdown even before the virus.

Ahsan Iqbal, while talking to media in Islamabad, said that PML-N was forced out of government with a rigged election. Nawaz Sharif rejected international pressure for defense of the country and took decision to safeguard Pakistan’s interest.

Ahsan Iqbal, while criticizing government’s economic policies, said that PML-N was working to make economy invincible but incumbent government destroyed economy. “We have suffered lockdown of the economy even before coronavirus”, he added.